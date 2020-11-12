Over 15,000 Units Of Vitara Brezza And Urban Cruiser Sold In October

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been priced from Rs 7.34 lakh onwards, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser retails at a base price of Rs 8.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market for a majority its entire existence. A few months ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motor decided to make use of the company’s global partnership with Suzuki Motor Company to enter the sub-4m SUV segment in India, and ended up launching the Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Vitara Brezza.

Apart from a few visual changes, the Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza. In the month of October 2020 alone, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota managed to sell over 15,000 units of the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser combined. Maruti Suzuki shipped 12,087 Vitara Brezzas, while Toyota sold 3,006 Urban Cruisers to buyers last month, which add up to 15,093 to be precise.

Talking about the two sub-4m SUVs, both draw power from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with a 4-speed torque converter AT which also adds mild-hybrid tech.

The Urban Cruiser and the Vitara Brezza also share the same equipment list which consists of features like LED projector auto headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, height adjustable driver’s seat etc.

On the safety front, the two SUVs have been equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, a reverse parking camera, a high-speed alert system, and front seatbelts reminders.

Maruti Suzuki retails the Vitara Brezza between Rs 7.34 – 11.40 lakh, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser has been priced from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both the cars put up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon as well as the Mahindra XUV300.