Over 12,000 Units Of Hero Xtreme 160R Sold In October 2020

The Hero Xtreme 160R has managed to maintain relatively stable monthly sales figures, showing a mere 3.48 per cent MoM degrowth last month

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2020. The biggest chunk of these sales came from the Splendor series, while the brand other entry-level commuter motorcycles also added significantly to these numbers. However, Hero hasn’t had the same success on the premium side of its lineup.

Currently, Hero only has two motorcycles larger than 125cc in its lineup – Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 160R. Here, we shall discuss the sales figures for the latter. The Hero Xtreme 160R was launched in India just a few months back, and it has managed to garner decent popularity in India. Last month, i.e., in October 2020, the company managed to sell 12,480 units of the motorcycle.

Compared to the month prior (September 2020), this is a small month-on-month (MoM) sales drop of 3.48 per cent, with the retail figure standing at 12,930 units. As the motorcycle was introduced in our market this year, there are no year-on-year figures to report.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 15.3 PS of peak power and 14 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox, which helps push the bike past 60 kmph from a standstill in a claimed time of 4.7 seconds. The styling of the motorcycle is quite sharp and sporty, and the upright riding stance makes it easy to handle in an urban environment, while still being comfortable.

The motorcycle features a few impressive features, like an all-LED lighting system, tubeless tyres, a fully-digital LCD instrument console, 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, and single-channel ABS. It also gets telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Front disc brake comes as standard, while rear disc brake is an option.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh for the single-disc variant, and Rs. 1.05 lakh for the dual-disc model (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its closest competition comprises of Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS, Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, and even the Honda Hornet 2.0.