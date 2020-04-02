Over 1,100 Units Of KIA CARNIVAL Sold In India In March 2020

Kia Carnival is offered in three variants and is powered by a 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine developing 200 PS and 440 Nm

Kia Motors India hosted the launch of the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo in early February in Greater Noida after months of speculations. Priced from Rs. 24.95 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Carnival is brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and is sold in three variants.

The Carnival is currently the most premium offering from the South Korean auto major and it clocked a highly impressive sales tally of 1,620 in its first month of February 2020. It has indeed backed up the strong run from Kia last month as well. Despite the nationwide lockdown and the resultant shutdown of the manufacturing facilities, Kia racked up more than 1,100 units of the Carnival.

After a strong initial response from customers through pre-bookings, the deliveries of the Carnival began last month. In March 2020, Kia finished in its highest ever market position of third behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai with 8,583 units. The Carnival did have its significant share of contribution to the cumulative tally alongside the mid-size segment leading Seltos.

Kia sold 7,466 units of the Seltos and 1,117 units of the Carnival last month. Its month-on-month saw a rapid decline of 45 per cent as 15,644 units were recorded the previous month. The premium MPV does not have any direct rival in the country except for the top-end variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta. It can be had in seven-, eight- or nine-seater configurations.

Both seven- and eight-seat options are available in the base Premium trim while the mid-spec Prestige can be bought with either seven or nine seats. The top-of-the-line Limousine is offered only as a seven-seater. The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque.

It is connected to only an eight-speed automatic transmission. Some of the main features in the Kia Carnival are 10.1-inch entertainment screens, Kia’s UVO connect, a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual panel electric sunroof, sliding doors, automatic climate control, powered tailgate, etc.