Over 10,000 Units Of Tata Punch Sold In India In April 2022

In April 2022, Tata Punch was the tenth-highest selling car in the Indian market, achieving a monthly sales figure of 10,132 units

Tata Punch is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, and for good reason. The mini-SUV has a handsome design, with a lot of features and equipment available, and it even offers a good amount of interior space. It is also one of the safest cars on sale in our country, which has helped boost its popularity a lot.

Last month, Tata’s little crossover achieved a sales figure of 10,132 units. This translates to a minor sales decline of 3.74 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, with a total of 10,526 units sold in March 2022. As Tata Punch wasn’t on sale in April 2021, we cannot make any Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison.

In the Indian car market, SUV sales have been steadily rising, so we expect Tata Punch’s sales numbers to see significant growth as well in the future. It is worth noting that the demand for it is very strong among buyers, which has caused its waiting period to be fairly long.

Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine. This motor belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. There are two transmission choices available here – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT – and an idle start-stop system comes standard on the car.

Tata Motors is expected to add more powertrain options to its mini-SUV. Speculation suggests that the 1.2-litre i-Turbo engine from Altroz (110 PS/140 Nm) could make its way to Punch. The manufacturer is also considering an all-electric version of this subcompact crossover – Punch EV – which sounds quite interesting.

Currently, Tata Punch is priced from Rs. 5.83 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it competes with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, etc. The little crossover also serves as an alternative to hatchbacks like Maruti Swift, Maruti Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.