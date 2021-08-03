Over 10,000 Units Of Tata Nexon Sold For The First Time In India

Tata Nexon has surpassed 10,000 units for the first time in a single month in nearly four years as 137.7 per cent YoY sales growth was registered

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon back in late 2017 and it has been well received amongst customers in the highly competitive segment. The compact SUV rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V and it has been posting a consistent sales tally in recent times.

The sub-four-metre SUV received a major update early last year as the front fascia and the interior gained a host of revisions giving it a refreshed vibe. Along with the facelifted Nexon, Tata also introduced the updated Tiago, Tigor, all-new Altroz and Nexon EV in a short span of time as the brand’s domestic portfolio was strengthened big time.

It must be noted that the less turnaround time in bringing up new updates and regularly adding new variants or special editions have helped Tata in having a definitive edge. More recently, the Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV saw the Dark Edition treatment. Some of the key attributes of the Nexon are solid build quality with five-star Global NCAP safety rating, a premium interior and powerful engines.

It has played an integral role in Tata maintaining its status as the third most sold carmaker maker in the country in the monthly sales table more often. The demand for the Nexon EV, the country’s top-selling passenger electric vehicle, appears to have surpassed the demand for the diesel-powered Nexon as well.

The Nexon was the most sold Tata model last month as 10,287 units were recorded in July 2021 against 4,327 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive 137.7 per cent YoY sales surge. In July 2020, the homegrown company registered its highest overall domestic tally in 16 months and last month 101 per cent YoY growth was registered courtesy of 30,185 unit sales.

The Nexon derives power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 120 PS and 170 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT. It is currently priced between Rs. 7.20 lakh and Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).