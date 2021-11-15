Over 10,000 Units Of Kia Seltos Sold In Oct 2021 In India

The Kia Seltos is currently priced between Rs 9.95 – 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor etc

The Kia Seltos was introduced as the Korean carmaker’s first product for the Indian market, and was quick to become one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country. The Seltos has firmly set its feet in the market, and as far as sales are concerned, goes neck and neck against its very own sibling, the Hyundai Creta.

In the month of October 2021, the Kia Seltos not only managed to outsell the Hyundai Creta, but emerged as the best-selling SUV in the entire country. Kia sold 10,488 units of the car last month, which also made it the best-selling product for the Korean carmaker.

As of now, Kia offers the Seltos with three engine options – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel as well as a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit. The NA petrol engine is rated at 115 PS/144 Nm, while the oil burner puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

On the other hand, the turbo petrol motor produces 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual transmission as standard across all engines. Also, the NA petrol engine is available with an optional 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) as well as an IVT auto. The 1.5-litre diesel engine gets a 6-speed AT, while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit comes with an optional 7-speed DCT.

The features on offer with the SUV include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO connected car-tech, OTA map updates, multi-colour ambient lighting, Bose premium 8-speaker system, head-up display, a 7-inch colour instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, paddle shifters, smart air purifier, wireless smartphone charger and so on.

As of now, Kia retails the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 18.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the recently introduced top-end X-Line variant.