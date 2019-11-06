Over 10,000 Maruti S-Presso Sold In First Month – Beats Kwid, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso was the 8th best-selling passenger-vehicle in the month of October 2019

Maruti Suzuki’s newly launched S-Presso marked the entry of a whole new segment called the “mini-SUV” in the Indian market. The first of its kind, S-Presso has certainly received a positive response in the country, and the Japanese carmaker managed to sell 10,634 units of the car in its first month of going on sale i.e. October 2019.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the S-Presso between Rs 3.69 lakh and Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom India), which makes it rival the brand’s very own entry segment Alto, and other cars including the also newly facelifted Renault Kwid, the Tata Tiago among others. The S-Presso has managed to outsell all its competitors from other manufacturers and was placed on eighth in terms of total sales; the top-10 list of which was largely dominated by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, with 8 cars out of the 10.

The S-Presso packs a tall-SUV like stance along with funky looks at an affordable price, something which the manufacturer believes pleases the young audience. Powering the S-Presso is a 998 cc engine that churns out 67 HP of max power and 90 Nm peak torque, and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission with an optional AMT.

The S-Presso is available in four trims, namely Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The top-variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Maruti’s Smartplay Studio 2.0, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also comes with steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front power windows, a 12V power socket, HVAC and a rear parcel tray.

In terms of safety, the S-Presso complies with the latest government norms, which means it gets a driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat-belt reminders, high-speed alert, speed sensing door auto lock and rear parking sensors as standard. An additional passenger airbag is also offered on the top-end VXi+ variant.

On the other hand, its direct rival, the Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 2.84 lakh and Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-segment crossover comes with two petrol engine options – a 799 cc engine which is rated at 53 HP/72 Nm, and a bigger 999 cc engine which produces 67 HP power and 91 Nm torque.