Over 1 MN Bajaj Boxer Exported Last Fiscal From India, Sets New Record

The entire industry remained gripped in clutches of sales lockdown in FY2019-20 but export market soared with motorcycles like Bajaj Boxer and TVS Star City clocking a decent growth

Like we have been saying for a while now, the entire automobile industry of the country remained affected by a sales slowdown last financial year, with almost every car and bike manufacturer reporting a de-growth on YoY basis. The situation was so grim that even industry leaders, like Hero MotoCorp, witnessed a drop in demand for almost all their models.

The export market, however, has a different story to tell. While times were turbulent in the country, the export numbers saw a healthy growth, at least for some of the models. Perched atop the sales chart of the two-wheeler exports in FY2019-20 is the Bajaj Boxer, which clocked over 1 million exports in the previous calendar year.

The Bajaj Boxer sold 10,93,451 units in the previous financial year. This corresponds to a decent 20 per cent growth over 9,08,200 units sold in FY2018-19. At the second place, we have the TVS Star City, whose exports soared 26 per cent in the previous fiscal. Compared to 3,33,152 units sold in FY2018-19, the carmaker sold 4,18,602 units in the last financial year.

The third spot is held by another Bajaj but a more premium one than the Boxer. It’s the Pulsar range we’re talking about here. It sold 2,75,745 in the export markets last year. This is a 5 per cent improvement over 2,63,483 units sold in FY2018-19.

Even the fourth sport has been held by a Bajaj in form of the CT econo-commuter. The company exported 2,55,260 units of the CT in FY2019-20. This corresponds to a negligible 1 per cent drop from 2,57,733 units sold in the FY2018-19.

The fifth spot is held by the Bajaj Discover. As many as 1,38,422 units from the Discover range were exported in FY2019-20, which is a negligible 1 per cent drop from 1,40,131 units sold in FY2018-19. So, basically, from this, it can be clearly seen that 4 out of the 5 top exported two-wheeler models come from Bajaj Auto Ltd.