Over 1.40 Lakh Pending Orders For Maruti Grand Vitara In India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara currently has a waiting period of up to six months and is sold in a total of 17 variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Grand Vitara late last year in the domestic market and its bookings began in July 2022. Until January 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold over 32,000 units of the midsize SUV in India while the next month saw a total of 9,183 units. In March 2023, the Grand Vitara performed even better with a domestic tally of 10,045 units.

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara beat Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos and became the second most sold midsize SUV in the country again as it finished behind Hyundai Creta. So far, Maruti Suzuki has dispatched over 50,000 units of the five-seater to the Nexa dealerships present across the country and it has certainly helped in upping the SUV market share for the brand.

Until February 2023, the Grand Vitara’s bookings crossed 1.20 lakh units and by the end of the last financial year, the backlog stood at over 1.40 lakh units. Due to the high demand, the midsize SUV has a waiting period of up to six months for select variants. The Grand Vitara is rolled out alongside the Urban Cruiser Hyryder at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

Toyota is planning to ramp up its production operations to bring down the waiting period of the Innova Hycross, Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Thus, the waiting period for the Grand Vitara is also expected to go down as it is manufactured alongside its sibling, the Hyryder. Both are based on the same Global C platform developed by Suzuki.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is sold at Rs. 10.57 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.80 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). It is available in a total of 17 variants and is one of the two SUVs in its segment to feature a mild hybrid, a strong hybrid and a CNG powertrain.

The SUV derives power from a 1.5L mild-hybrid four-cylinder K15C petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.5L three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol mill is linked with an e-CVT only. It has a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.