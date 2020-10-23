Over 1.02 Lakh Bajaj Pulsars Sold In Sep 2020; Sets New Record

The Pulsar 125 played a significant role as 51,540 units were sold as against 20,688 units during the same period last year with 149 per cent growth

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,19,500 units in September 2020 as against 1,77,348 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 23.8 per cent. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer finished fourth ahead of Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Piaggio and held on to a market share of 11.87 per cent.

The market share increased by 1.16 per cent compared to September 2019. Amongst the mainstream brands, Bajaj had the highest growth last growth and the highly popular played a key role in it. For the first time, the Pulsar series crossed one lakh sales cumulatively as the Pulsar 125, 150, 220 and other motorcycles helped in attaining a new record.

The Pulsar 125 has been racking up good volumes ever since it made its debut and it certainly eats into the sales of the Pulsar 150. Last month, the entry-level Pulsar 125 registered a total of 51,540 units as against 20,688 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive YoY volume surge of 149 per cent.

Bajaj Pulsar Range (YoY) Sales In September 2020 Sales In September 2019 1. Pulsar 125 (149%) 51,540 20,688 2. Pulsar 150 (19%) 38,366 32,320 3. Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (-17%) 7,675 9,210 4. Pulsar 220 (-13%) 5,117 5,850

The Pulsar 150, on the other hand, did fare well yesterday as it recorded 38,366 units last month as against 32,320 units during the same time in 2019 with 19 per cent volume growth. The combined sales of the Pulsar 180 and the NS 200 naked streetfighter led to a total of 7,675 units as against 9,210 units with negative 17 per cent growth.

The Pulsar 220 version endured a domestic tally of 5,117 units as against 5,850 units with 13 per cent sales de-growth. Two-wheeler makers often introduce special or limited editions alongside launching new variants to spice up their volume numbers in the closing stages of every calendar year as the festive seasons draw in new customers in aplenty.

Recently, the Chakan-based manufacturer debuted new colours for the RS200 faired supersport motorcycle and the NS200. Moreover, the drum brake version of the Pulsar 125 with split seat has also been announced. Earlier this year, Bajaj expanded the Dominar range by introducing the quarter litre version and it has been well received among customers.