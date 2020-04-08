Only 8 Cars Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark In FY20 – 7 Marutis & 1 Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki’s Alto, Swift, Baleno and Dzire occupied the top four positions as only eight cars scored more than one lakh unit sales in FY2020

The whole of Calendar Year 2019 was tough for the Indian automotive industry as the negative sentiments persisted up and down the segments had resulted in massive sales declines of even the popular models. The impact could also be seen in the Financial Year 2019-20 period as only eight cars posted more than one lakh unit sales.

Seven Maruti Suzuki models and one Hyundai vehicle scored more than a lakh sales in the period between April 2019 and March 2020. The Alto entry-level hatchback garnered a total of 1,90,814 units in FY2020 as against 2,59,401 units during the corresponding period the previous fiscal with 26 per cent year-on-year sales decline.

It was the most sold model in FY2020 as well. The Swift secured a cumulative total of 1,87,916 units as against 2,23,924 units during the same period in FY2019 with 16 per cent de-growth. It must be noted that all the eight models except for the Wagon R and Eeco recorded only negative growths.

Model FY 2020 FY 2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 1,90,814 2,59,401 -26% 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 1,87,916 2,23,924 -16% 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,80,413 2,12,330 -15% 4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1,79,159 2,53,859 -29% 5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 1,56,724 1,51,462 3% 6. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,17,003 91,769 27% 7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1,10,641 1,57,880 -30% 8. Hyundai I20 Elite 1,08,091 1,40,225 -23%

This showed the difficult scenario persisted through out the financial year. The Baleno premium hatchback registered a total of 1,80,413 units as against 2,12,330 units during the same period the previous FY with 15 per cent volume drop. The B2 hatch space is one of the hotly contested in India and the Baleno’s main rival Elite i20 was also part of the list.

The Hyundai hatchback ended up eighth with 1,08,091 units as against 1,40,225 units with 23 per cent sales decline. It was the only non Maruti Suzuki model in the list and was the most sold within the domestic range of the South Korean manufacturer. The Dzire posted 1,79,159 units as against 2,53,859 units with 29 per cent de-growth.

The Wagon R impressed again with a tally of 1,56,724 units as against 1,51,462 units with 3 per cent growth while the Eeco minivan recorded just over 1.17 lakh units with 27 per cent volume increase. The Vitara Brezza compact SUV managed to record 1,10,641 units as against 1,57,880 units with 30 per cent sales decline.