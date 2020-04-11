Three Maruti Suzuki models posted positive sales growth in FY2020 as Wagon R, Ertiga and Eeco impressed

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R made its way into the market in January 2019 and it had weightage on its shoulders due to the tremendous success rate of its predecessors. The largest carmaker in the country made sure the Wagon R is brand new inside and out with a redesigned package and relative more premium interior.

Moreover, it is underpinned by the fifth generation lightweight Heartect platform. Last FY, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,56,724 units as against 1,51,462 units with year-on-year growth of 3 per cent. It was one of the six models to post positive sales growth in the period between April 2019 and March 2020 where the industry had been through several issues.

Another model that impressed with YoY growth was the Eeco. The minivan stands in place of the discontinued Omni and thus has more responsibilities to cover across varying departments. With 1,17,003 units in the Financial Year 2020, the Eeco did live up to its promises by registering a massive 27 per cent volume jump.

Model FY 2020 FY 2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 1,56,724 1,51,462 3% 2. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,17,003 91,769 27% 3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 90,547 65,263 39% 4. Ford Endeavour 6,470 5,829 11% 5. Skoda Superb 1,522 1,430 6% 6. Toyota Camry 709 470 74%

Just as the Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki gave the Ertiga a thorough makeover in late 2018. The second-generation MPV recorded a total of 90,547 units as against 65,263 units during the corresponding period the previous fiscal with 39 per cent sales growth. The seven-seater is also based on the Heartect architecture with a more premium design and cabin.

Capitalising on its popularity, Maruti Suzuki introduced the XL6 based on Ertiga. The Nexa-exclusive MPV with middle-row captain seating arrangement went past 22,000 unit sales over the last eight months. The EcoSport and Endeavour are the major contributors of Ford’s volumes in India and courtesy of the facelift the latter had performed well last FY.

The BSVI Endeavour uses a new diesel engine paired with industry-first ten-speed automatic transmission. Skoda’s flagship sedan, the Superb, also registered positive sales last FY as 1,522 units were sold against 1,430 units with 6 per cent sales increase while the Camry recorded 74 per cent growth as 709 units were retailed against 470 units in FY19.