Only 41 Units of Citroen C5 Aircross Sold In June 2021 – Ill Timed Entry?

Citroen records the lowest sales in the Indian automotive industry by selling only 41 units of the C5 Aircross

Citroen made its Indian debut in April this year with its flagship SUV – C5 Aircross. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it indeed is an expensive offering. However, it packs just the right amount of premium-ness to justify its price tag. Sadly, the Indian market has responded in a very dull manner to this newcomer. As a result, the brand sits on the lowest spot in the monthly sales tally.

In June this year, Citroen could only manage to sell 41 examples of the C5 Aircross. Interestingly, it is a growth of 2 per cent when compared with the sales figure for May 2021, when the brand sold only 40 copies of the C5 Aircross.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is sold in a total of 2 trim options – Feel and Shine. The latter is priced at Rs. 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes loaded to the gills. The feature list includes automatic wipers & headlamps, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, 6-airbags, traction control, ESP, park assist, panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The mid-size SUV is available in a total of 7 colour shades – 3 single-tone and 4 dual-tone. The colour choices comprise of Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue in single and dual-tone, Cumulus Grey in single and dual-tone, and Pearl White in single and dual-tone.

Talking of the powertrain, the Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 177 horsepower and 400 Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic unit. For the suspension duties, the C5 Aircross uses Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion-equipped shock absorbers.

Currently, the brand operates through 10 dealerships in the country while assembling the C5 Aircross locally in India at its Thiruvallur-based manufacturing facility. In the near future, the French brand will also launch a sub-4m compact SUV to maximise its market share in the Indian market with higher volumes. Also, the Berlingo MPV might be launched in the country at a later stage.