Only 18 Units Of Renault Captur Sold In September; End Of The Line For The SUV?

Renault Captur has seen an underwhelming response from customers ever since it went on sale and the volumes are only getting worsening

As the onset of the festive season failed to turn things around in the Indian automotive industry, manufacturers continued to witness a double-digit decline in their sales. In the same breath, Renault witnessed a massive year-on-year decline of 93 per cent for the Captur SUV after it managed to sell just 18 units of the car in September compared to the 262 it did last year during the same month.

However, this could also mean that the company might decide to axe the product in light of low demand. While there has not been any official word from the company, the company did sell only 32 models of the SUV in August as well.

With prices starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Captur is a crossover that has been spawned off the Duster platform. Unlike the traditional butch look that an SUV carries, the Captur ships with a rather curvy design. The top-spec version comes with full LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs and LED tail lamps along with 17-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Under the hood, the Renault Capture is same as the Duster. This means that the car is powered by a 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine develops 108bhp of power and 142Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. Also in option is the 1.5-litre K9K diesel offered with a six-speed manual gearbox to transfer the 109bhp of power and 240Nm of torque to the front wheels.

The petrol version gets an optional CVT transmission while the diesel features just the manual transmission. In terms of safety, the Renault Captur gets dual front airbags as standard along with ABS and EBD, brake assist, hill-start assist and electronic stability control. It also gets ISOFIX standard fitments for child seats along with rear parking sensors.

The SUV segment in India is one of the most hotly contested. New entrants have helped keep the segment alive while serving the country’s ever-growing affection for high-hauling vehicles. Falling in the same segment is the Kia Seltos which has garnered a sales of 7,754 models last month, pushing dominant old-timers such as the Hyundai Creta to a position below.