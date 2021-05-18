Only 1 Unit Of Ford Figo, 635 Units Of Freestyle Sold In April 2021

Last month, Ford India managed to sell 635 units of the Freestyle CUV, while the Figo hatchback only sold a singular unit

Although the last fiscal year (FY2020-21) ended on a strong note, the new one (FY2021-22) hasn’t been too great so far. With varying levels of the lockdown being imposed in the different states of India, automobile production and sales have taken a hit. Ford India has been rather strongly affected, with the company registering negative sales growth on all its passenger vehicles.

Last month, the manufacturer sold only a single unit of the Figo in the Indian market. In March 2021, a total of 219 units of the hatchback were sold, which translates to a massive 99.54 per cent sales decline for April 2021 on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis.

Ford Freestyle fared much better in comparison, selling a total of 635 units in April 2021. The manufacturer had sold 689 units of the CUV in March 2021, thus resulting in a sales drop of 7.84 per cent on an MoM basis for last month. In April 2020, no cars were sold in the Indian market owing to the complete nationwide lockdown, so there are no Year-on-Year sales figures.

Ford Figo is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, capable of generating a peak power and torque of 96 PS and 119 Nm, respectively. The second option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, which belts out 100 PS and 215 Nm.

Both the powerplants come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. On Ford Freestyle, you get the same engine options, mated to the same 5-speed manual gearbox. In the Indian market, the price of the Figo starts at Rs. 5.82 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 8.37 lakh. Its chief competitors include Maruti Swift, Hyundai i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, etc.

The price of Ford Freestyle ranges from Rs. 7.27 lakh to Rs. 9.02 lakh, and its closest competitor in our market is Maruti Ignis. The upcoming Tata HBX is expected to launch in India in the second half of this year, and upon launch, the Tata mini-SUV will also be a direct rival to the Freestyle (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).