One Creta Sold Every 5 Minutes In India, Sales Reach One Million Units

The Hyundai Creta has remained the midsize SUV segment leader for over eight years; new model has achieved 60,000 bookings within a month since its launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that the Creta has reached a new milestone of one million unit sales mark in India. First introduced in 2015, the five-seater is one of the key models responsible for popularising the midsize SUV segment and has remained its leader in terms of sheer volumes over the last eight years.

In early 2020, the second generation Creta, based on the iX25, was launched and it carried the legacy forward by registering record-setting sales numbers. Considering the volumes, there is one Creta sold every five minutes in India and only a few weeks ago, the facelifted version made its local debut with big revisions inside and out.

Speaking on the new milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai CRETA has been a brand that has captured the hearts of Indian customers and made India ‘Live the SUV life’. With over 1 million CRETA on Indian roads, the ‘CRETA’ brand has reaffirmed its legacy of being the Undisputed SUV. We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown for CRETA.”

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has already garnered more than 60,000 bookings in India. The overall design is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy while the interior has become more premium and feature-rich. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque has joined the lineup and is paired with a seven-speed DCT.

The most awarded SUV in India has not only recorded cumulative sales of over 10 lakh units in the domestic market, its export numbers stand at over 2.80 lakh units – making it one of the key models for the brand in India as well as abroad. The Hyundai Creta is currently priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, six airbags and a host of other safety features as standard, Level 2 ADAS and much more.