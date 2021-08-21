Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Gets Renault Kiger As A Gift

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who bagged a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics [2021], has been gifted a brand new Renault Kiger

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain recently returned home to a warm welcome, following her Tokyo Olympics bout. To congratulate her for her brilliant performance, Renault India has gifted a new Kiger SUV to the boxer. The vehicle was handed over to her by Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India.

Lovlina took delivery of the vehicle in Guwahati, and she revealed that this was her first car. The pugilist spoke to a few reporters present at the occasion, stating that although she knows how to drive, she isn’t too confident in her driving skills as she doesn’t get much time for driving. She did reveal that she would love to take her parents out for a ride in her new SUV.

Renault Kiger is a relatively new vehicle, first introduced back in February this year. The little Renault SUV is currently priced from Rs. 5.64 lakh to Rs. 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it competes against Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, etc.

There are two engine options available on the Kiger, both of them 1.0-litre, three-cylinder units. However, one is a naturally aspirated motor, rated at 72 PS and 96 Nm, while the other is a turbocharged mill, which belts out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants). A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard here.

Automatic gearbox options include a 5-speed AMT on the NA petrol engine, and a CVT on the turbo-petrol engine. The vehicle is well equipped as well, with a full-digital instrument cluster, power-operated ORVMs, all power windows, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, keyless entry, and up to four airbags on offer.

Lovlina is now preparing for the AIBA Women World Boxing Championship 2021. Following that, she has the Common Wealth Games in England and Asian Games in China lined up, both in 2022. Interestingly, Lovlina Borgohain isn’t the only Olympian to be given a Renault Kiger; weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who also bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was gifted one as well.