Olympian Mirabai Chanu Gets Renault Kiger For Bagging Silver Medal

Olympic winner Mirabai Chanu’s garage will now be home to a Caspian Blue Renault Kiger as the brand awards her with one

Renault India has gifted Mirabai Chanu a brand new Kiger for winning a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This gesture was made by Renault India to honour the feat of Mirabai Chanu, which is making every Indian proud. The keys of the sub-4m compact SUV were handed over to the athlete by Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Renault India.

The vehicle gifted to Mirabai Chanu wears a Caspian Blue paint shade. The Kiger can also be had in 9 other colour options, including Moonlight Silver with Mystery Black, ICE Cool White, Mahogany Brown, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Caspian Blue with Mystery Black, Ice Cool White with Mystery Black, Planet Grey with Mystery Black, and Radiant Red with Mystery Black.

Plus, it is the top-spec RXZ trim that comes loaded with a slew of features, like a smart access card, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and rear AC vents. Besides, it also gets climate control, cruise control, push-button start-stop system, fully-digital instrument console, air purifier, 8-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charger, and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, it comes with front parking sensors, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, 4 airbags and more. As for the powertrain, there are two engine options to settle down with. There is a 1.0L 3-pot NA petrol, capable of making 72 PS of peak power and 96 Nm of max torque. Next on the list is a 1.0L turbocharged motor, belting out 100 PS against 160 Nm.

The naturally aspirated motor can be had paired to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT, whereas the turbo-petrol engine is available with a manual box and a CVT unit. Priced from Rs. 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) onwards, the Kiger faces competition from the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet and the likes.

Moreover, the Renault Kiger is a decently large vehicle. It is 3,991 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,605 mm tall. To take on the high speed bumps and infamous Indian roads, the ground clearance is measured at 205 mm. With a wheelbase of 2,500 mm, the Kiger also gets a 405L boot.