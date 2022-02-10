Old Land Rover Defenders Restored As Tesla-Powered EVs

E.C.D. Automotive Design has resto-modded a pair of old-gen Land Rover Defender SUVs, both driven by a Tesla-sourced electric powertrain

E.C.D. Automotive Design is a Florida-based workshop that specialises in restoring and customising classic Land Rover SUVs. The garage has worked on several beautiful Land Rovers and Range Rovers in the past, and now, it has dipped its toes in electric mobility. E.C.D. has restored two old-gen LR Defender 110 models and converted them to EVs.

Named ‘Project Britton’ and ‘Project Morpheus’, these classic SUVs are powered by a Tesla-sourced electric powertrain, featuring a 450 PS single electric motor and a 100 kWh battery pack. Both SUVs can hit 60 mph (around 96.7 kmph) in just 5 seconds, and as per the workshop, they can be driven around for 220 miles (around 350 km) after a 5-hour charge.

Project Britton (seen in pictures here) gets a dual-tone paint scheme – Arles Blue body with Chawton White roof. The SUV gets 18-inch 1983 Kahn Wheels with BF Goodrich tyres. It also gets the classic bumpers, with integrated DRLs at the front. Other exterior features include a front roof runner and ladder, swing away wheel carrier, a rear bumper step, air-ride suspension, and a front sunroof.

Its interior features a black and beige theme with wood inserts. The SUV also gets heated and ventilated seats, Evander Wood steering wheel, custom instrument console, Alpine Floating Halo infotainment touchscreen (with Bluetooth), remote start, WiFi, wireless smartphone chargers, USB ports, parking sensors, reverse camera, and rear AC vents. The audio system consists of Infinity Kappa speakers and JL Audio subwoofers.

Project Morpheus (pictures not released yet) has a glossy Cool Khaki Grey exterior, with an Alpine White roof. It also gets 18-inch Hawke Osprey wheels with BF Goodrich tyres. The front bumper gets integrated DRLs and a winch, and side steps have been added here. It also gets LED headlights, auxiliary lights, rear bumper step, swing away wheel carrier, front runner roof rack and ladder, etc.

Its interior features leather wrapping all around, heated seats, an Evander Wood steering wheel, and a custom instrument cluster. A Kenwood Excelon infotainment system (with Bluetooth) has been added, paired with JL Audio speakers and Kenwood subwoofers. Blindspot assistant, reverse camera, Rear AC, USB ports, air-ride suspension, and limited-slip differentials are also offered.