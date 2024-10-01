Ola’s Market Share Dips As Bajaj, TVS & Ather Close Gap Rapidly

In September, Ola’s sales volumes dropped resulting in the brand securing only close to 26 per cent market share as opposed to 47 per cent

Ola Electric has rapidly expanded its reach across the country since its market debut and it has reaped the benefits of being one of the first electric two-wheeler brands to invest big in the e-scooter space. However, the trajectory is now changing as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company are catching up quickly as confirmed by their sales numbers in recent times.

Bajaj currently sells the Chetak range of electrified scooters while TVS is making waves with its iQube. In September, Ola’s sales volumes dropped, resulting in the brand securing only close to 26 per cent market share as opposed to 47 per cent recorded during the same month last year. It only occupies one-fourth of the market now, contrary to ruling almost half of it.

Bajaj Auto, in particular, garnered more than 17,000 unit sales last month as against just over 16,000 units posted by TVS and moved up to second according to Vahan data. The Chakan-based brand now accounts for nearly one-fifth of total electric two-wheeler sales and the same can be said for TVS as well. The former has been bringing in new and affordable models of Chetak recently.

It is one of the reasons why the sales volume has increased big time and TVS will also follow a similar strategy in the near future. Ather Energy, on the other hand, registered 11,000 unit sales in September 2024 as against around 6,500 units posted during the corresponding period twelve months ago. The electric startup now runs close to 14 per cent of the market share.

Midway through August, Ola announced its electric motorcycle plans and the performance as well as range figures did raise quite a few eyebrows. Recently, Ola introduced the hyperservice campaign which will result in its service outlets expanding to 1,000 shops by the end of the year. A service training programme is also put in place.

Ola has often been criticised by many for reliability issues in its S1 range of zero-emission scooters and it will be interesting to see how the brand responds! Do you think the brand will bounce back stronger? Let us know in the comments!