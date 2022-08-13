Ola To Unveil An Electric Car With 500+ Km Range On August 15

Ola electric car will likely have a driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge and is expected to be unveiled on August 15, 2022

Ola Electric has already announced that it will be revealing a brand new product on August 15, 2022 – India’s 75th Independence Day. While its identity has not been known, there have been several rumours about it surfing on the internet. According to sources, it will be a four-wheeler that could be showcased in its near-production state.

The company’s four-wheeler ambitions are gathering momentum as it will reveal its first electrified car with a driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, noted his intention to build the sportiest car ever built in India via Twitter and it will be high on features and technologies.

It will boast in-house technologies that are aimed to disrupt the electric passenger car market in India. Previously, Aggarwal released an image of a compact city runabout powered by batteries and it appeared to be in its conceptual stage. The price range the Bengaluru-based electric start-up will aim at and the underpinnings are yet to be divulged.

The segment it will sit in as well as the body type remains a mystery. Reports suggest that Ola is believed to be gearing up to debut a new electric scooter that will be more affordable than the existing S1 Pro, which was revealed exactly a year ago on August 15, 2021. The company also has a desire to enter different segments including electric motorcycles.

If it turns out to be an entry-level electric scooter, Old could incorporate a smaller battery pack and a less powerful electric motor to deliver a claimed riding range lower than that of the S1 Pro. Ola’s main rival, Ather Energy, is also bracing to introduce a sub-Rs. 1 lakh electric scooter and perhaps the upcoming Ola e-scooter may go straight up against it.

Even most of the mainstream car manufacturers are working behind the curtain to launch electric cars in the near future and bringing in a brand new electric four-wheeler could give Ola a clear advantage it so desperately seeks.