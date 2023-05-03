Ola Sold 30,000 Units In April – Highest EV Sales In A Single Month

Ola garnered a total of over 30,000 units in the month of April 2023 and thus a market share of 40 per cent with a 10 per cent MoM sales growth

Ola Electric has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2023 as it sold over 30,000 electric scooters. This has been a stellar ride considering that the Bengaluru-based startup is on top of the electric two-wheeler sales charts for the eighth month in a row. The brand has also garnered a total market share of 40 per cent in the electric scooter space.

The domestic tally of over 30,000 units marks Ola’s highest-ever monthly sales. Speaking of the achievement, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network, to cater to this demand.”

Recently, Ola has been rapidly expanding its experience centres across the country as it is on the verge of opening its 500th showroom soon with the intention to double the total up to 1,000 by August 2023. The centres are said to enable a wide range of services at one location as Ola claims 90 per cent of its consumers reside within 20 kilometres of an Ola Experience Center.

The brand has also witnessed a positive sales growth of 10 per cent on an MoM basis as it outperforms the industry growth again. In March 2023, Ola posted over 27,000 unit sales in the domestic market and it appears to be planning to launch the new Concert Mode soon on its S1 scooter lineup.

The Ola S1 range was expanded recently to six models with different battery packs ranging between 2 kWh and 4 kWh. For the controversial suspension failure claims, a new front fork system can be upgraded free of cost for existing customers if deemed necessary. In the near future, Ola will not only expand its footprint but add more zero-emission models across different segments.

The Ola S1 Air forms the entry point with a starting price of around Rs. 85,000 while the S1 costs Rs. 1 lakh and the S1 Pro with longer range capabilities is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).