Ola Sold 25,000 Electric Scooters In Dec, 1.50L Units In 2022

Ola led the way in the electric two-wheeler segment with 1.50 lakh unit sales in the 2022 calendar year

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, has revealed on Twitter that his brand has sold over 25,000 scooters in the final month of the 2022 calendar year. He further claimed that the EV startup’s market share has grown to 30 per cent. Ola has expanded its experience centres to 100 outlets across India and more such centres will be operational by the end of March 2023.

The brand recently rolled out the Move OS 3.0 software update for its S1 range of electric scooters. The over-the-air update brings in features such as party mode, hyper charging, ride moods, Bluetooth calling function, advanced re-generation, proximity lock/unlock, hill-hold control system and so on.

Just over a couple of months ago, Ola launched the S1 Air in India with an introductory price of Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom) and it has several commonalities with the S1 and S1 Pro duo. It is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery pack – claimed to do zero to 100 per cent in just four hours and 30 minutes whereas an 8.5 kW motor and 4 kWh battery are used in the S1 Pro.

The electric motor is capable of a peak power output of 4.5 kW and the top speed is rated at 90 kmph whereas the S1 Pro has it at 115 kmph. In the Eco mode, it has a claimed riding range of 101 km while the under-storage capacity stands at 36 litres – slightly lower than the S1 and S1 Pro.

The equipment list comprises Bluetooth connectivity, multiple rider profiles, mood settings, a companion app, music playback, navigation, a seven-inch touchscreen TFT display, three ride modes namely Eco, Normal and Sports, etc. With a growth of over 300 per cent, 6,15,365 electric scooters and bikes were sold in India in 2022. Ola led the way with 1.50 lakh unit sales.

Ola is planning to expand its portfolio by launching new electric bikes and scooters by 2024 in the premium and volume segments as it will venture across different price brackets. The first Ola electric car will arrive by 2024 as the company hopes to have six different electric four-wheelers by 2027.