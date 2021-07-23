Ola Series S Electric Scooter To Be Home Delivered To Buyers

Ola Electric is planning to use the direct-to-consumer model for its upcoming electric scooter that is making all the noises in the Indian automotive space currently

Ola Electric is making it big to the headlines, as it managed to garner one lakh pre-orders for its upcoming Series S electric scooter. Well, this is going to be the very first from Ola Electric’s stable. The pre-orders for the Series S scooter began on July 15 for Rs. 500 only, and the brand managed to gather lakh bookings in just 24 hours. But in case you are planning to pay the remaining amount and take the delivery by walking into an Ola Electric showroom, there’s a small twist.

The e-scooter will be directly shipped to the buyer’s address, skipping the traditional method of delivery from showrooms. Ola Electric is a brand of the new age. At least, the E-scooter’s design says so. Hence, it isn’t surprising that the electric two-wheeler maker is coming up with this unique idea of using a direct-to-consumer sales model.

This way, Ola Electric will save up on time and funds that are required to establish a sales network. Additionally, this route will only involve buyer and manufacturer, keeping away a third-party vendor. In fact, Tesla and other new-age auto giants are using this way to keep the final costs down.

To facilitate a smooth delivery process, Ola is setting up a complete logistics department to ensure hassle-free deliveries. Nevertheless, Ola Electric will set up experience centres where potential buyers will be able to check out the product in person.

As of now, Ola Electric is considering developing a logistic network, which covers metro cities and even tier-III cities. For the after-sales service, the newcomer might use the door-step service formula. However, the brand is currently tight-lipped about this aspect. The company will put up ‘Hypercharger’ fast-charging stations in over 400 cities. Nevertheless, the scooter is expected to come with a 5A wall charger.

Sadly, not a lot is known about the upcoming Series S electric scooter from Ola Electric. It is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer a range of more than 100 km on one full charge. What we do know about this scootER is that it will join the list of good-looking two-wheelers and will be offered in a total of 10 colour options.