Ola S1X Range Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 79,999

The Ola S1X range has been offered in three variants with prices ranging between Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 in India; Rs. 10k cheaper if booked until August 21

Ola Electric has announced today in the Customer Day event that as many as five zero-emission scooters will be available in its domestic lineup including the all-new S1X series. In addition, four new electrified motorcycle concepts have also been unveiled at the event. The range-topping Ola S1 Pro has received big updates as well and is priced at Rs. 1,47,999.

The Ola S1 Air costs Rs. 1,19,999 and it features a flat floorboard with improved load capacity, conventional twin telescopic forks, two-tone body in new colour schemes such as the Neon and Stellar Blue, and robust grab rails. The major highlight is that the S1 Air is built on the re-engineered second-generation platform according to Ola.

It is claimed to make the electric scooter ‘stiffer, lighter and dynamically unmatched’. The Bengaluru-based startup has also introduced the new MoveOS, which is claimed to be the biggest software update yet for the S1 range. The purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro commences today and the deliveries are set to begin from the middle of next month.

The new-gen Ola S1X, S1X+ and the S1X powered by a 2kW motor can also be reserved from today in India and their customer deliveries will only start in the final month of this calendar year. The Ola S1X with 2kWh battery pack is priced at Rs. 89,999 but for anyone booking until August 21 will be eligible for the introductory price of Rs. 79,999.

Likewise, the Ola S1X has an introductory price tag of Rs. 89,999 until August 21 and the S1X+ has it at Rs. 99,999. After the said date, the prices will be up by Rs. 10,000 for all three scooters. The new S1 Pro comes with a motor controller positioned within the electric motor and the battery pack has fewer components with increased optimisation.

This helps in weight reduction while the lighter frame has been stiffened and is now a hybrid unit with fewer parts as well. The overall performance of the new S1 Pro is claimed to be up by 30 per cent while the thermal performance is increased by 25 per cent with 7 per cent lesser energy consumption and a 6 per cent reduction in range.

The brand has further noted that it will manufacture the new 4680 Li-ion battery cells next year onwards. The Ola S1X range is differentiated from the S1 Air and S1 Pro with a taller front cowl and a dual-tone finish with the lower portion primarily being black. The S1X+ can be had with a larger battery pack.

The entry-level variant with 2kWh battery pack has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph and it can do zero to 40 kmph in 4.1 seconds with a claimed range of 91 km. The other two variants S1X with 3 kWh and S1X+ with 4 kWh battery packs have higher range capabilities.