Ola S1X Priced At Rs. 74,999, Attractive Offers Till This Month End

The Ola S1 X can be bought for a starting price of Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom) this month; Rs. 40,000 exchange value towards petrol scooters also available

Ola Electric has been making quite a splash in the electric scooter market, emerging as the top-selling electric two-wheeler in the country. Their latest offerings have been grabbing attention, especially with the introduction of the more affordable S1 models. These models, coupled with a plethora of offer strategies and benefits, have been driving sales to new heights.

The Ola S1 X can now be bought for a starting price of Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom). The Bengaluru-based EV startup is going the extra mile by offering an attractive exchange deal for your old petrol scooter. Customers can trade in their old scooter and receive up to Rs. 40,000 in exchange value towards the purchase of the Ola S1 X – making it a more attractive proposition.

For those opting for the S1 Pro or S1 Air models, Ola Electric guarantees delivery right to the doorstep within just 7 days. Additionally, Ola is throwing in additional benefits of up to Rs. 15,000, including a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on the S1 X+ variant. It is worth noting that all these offers and benefits are valid only till the end of this month.

With just a few more days left, those wanting to buy an Ola S1 X might have to evaluate their options. Ola Electric has even more incentives available for this month. With select cards, you can avail discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 and to offer peace of mind to customers, an 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty with every S1 model at no extra cost is available.

The Ola S1 X range is currently sold in three battery options – 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh with claimed riding range going up to 190 km on a single charge. The S1 Air and S1 Pro are more expensive in comparison. The 2 kWh variant can be bought for Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom), courtesy of a discount of Rs. 10,000 in the form of EMPS Subsidy.

Ola achieved a market share of over 52 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment last month with 34,000 registrations as per vahan data.