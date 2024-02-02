Ola S1X 4kWh Launched At Rs. 1.10 Lakh With 190 Km Range

The customer deliveries of the Ola S1X 4kWh will commence by April 2024 and it gets an IDC range of 190 km on a single charge

Ola Electric has today launched the S1X 4 kWh encompassing a powerful 6 kW motor and a long range of 190 Km. Priced at Rs. 1,09,999, the deliveries of the electric scooter will start from April 2024 onwards. The Bengaluru-based manufacturer has also announced an industry-first extended battery warranty of eight years or up to 80,000 km across its product range.

This has been done to eliminate buyers’ concerns about battery life. Commenting on the new launch, Bhavish Aggarwal – Founder, Chairman & MD of Ola Electric Mobility Limited, said: “Our latest initiatives spanning across products, service, charging network and battery warranty is a big leap towards breaking all barriers in EV adoption across the country. The all-new S1 X 4kWh is an extremely compelling value proposition with an extended range of 190 Kms at an highly accessible price point.”

Besides the extended battery warranty at no additional cost, the best-selling electric two-wheeler maker in India has stated that it will expand its service and charging network across India. The new S1X 4 kWh comes with a staggering ride range of 190 km on the Indian Driving Cycle and it has a rated top speed of 90 kmph. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

The 2024 Ola S1X 4 kWh has been made available in Red Velocity, Midnight, Vogue, Stellar, Funk, Porcelain white and Liquid Silver colour schemes and is underpinned by the Gen 2 platform. Ola says the S1X series is designed and developed to cater to the requirements of different daily commutes. It is sold in 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options.

The Ola S1X range has a starting price of Rs. 79,999 for the 2 kWh variant and Rs. 89,999 for the 3 kWh iteration while the newly introduced 4 kWh option is Rs. 20,000 costlier and on paper, it makes for an attractive deal over several IC-engined scooters. Ola claims the first-in-industry extended warranty helps extend the lifecycle of its e-scooters two times over ICE models.

Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the km travelled up to 1.25 lakh km over and above the extended warranty for a starting price of Rs. 4,999. The service footprint will be widened by 50 per cent over the existing 414 centres to around 600 centres within the next three months.

The fast-charging network will rapidly be ramped up to 10,000 points by the next quarter and a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW is available for purchase at Rs. 29,999. With the addition of the new S1X variant, Ola now has six electric scooter offerings in India with the range-topping S1 Pro costing around Rs. 1,47,499 (ex-showroom).