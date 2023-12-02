Ola S1 X+ Gets Rs. 20,000 Flat Discount, Now Costs Rs. 89,999

The deliveries of the Ola S1 X+ will begin next week; gets a flat discount of Rs. 20,000 under the ‘December to Remember’ campaign

Ola Electric has today announced a new campaign to further accelerate the volume sales of the recently launched S1 X+. The ‘December to Remember’ campaign starts tomorrow and due to this the all-new Ola S1 X+ is now available with a flat discount of Rs. 20,000, as it brings down the cost of the electric scooter to just Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom).

Courtesy of the flat discount, the Ola S1 X+ has become one of the most affordable electric scooters money can buy right now. It is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack and boasts a claimed riding range of 151 km on a single charge. It derives power from a 6 kW electric scooter and can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 90 kmph.

The flat discounts just a couple of days after the Bengaluru-based manufacturing posted 30,000 registrations for the first time in a single month as it set a new record. In addition, it has been the electric two-wheeler sales leader for many quarters now. Speaking of the new announcement, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said,

“Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in the month of November. To further accelerate the adoption and make EV’s mainstream, today we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+. With a price equivalent to the leading ICE scooter, we are confident that the S1 X+ is poised to #EndICEAge. With our wide range of scooters along with their attractive price, I firmly believe that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE product.”

Ola is also offering financial benefits for the S1 X+ as up to Rs. 5,000 discounts can be had on select credit cards and credit card EMIs while zero down payment, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 6.99 per cent are available to ensure a smooth purchasing experience. The Ola S1 range currently comprises S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X and S1 X+.

The range-topping second-generation Ola S1 Pro costs Rs. 1,47,499 while the S1 Air is priced at Rs. 1,19,999. The S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) sit at the entry point appealing to a wide range of buyers. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs. 999. The S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) cost Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 89,999 respectively.