Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST – Price, Features, Range & More

In this article, we compare Ola’s latest flagship electric scooter, the S1 Pro+ with TVS iQube ST in terms of features and performance

Ola Electric recently introduced the all-new Gen 3 S1 Pro+ in the Indian market. Being the brand’s new flagship offering in India, it comes with a lot of bells and whistles while powered by a bigger battery pack. The S1 Pro+ has a direct rival in the domestic market in the form of TVS iQube ST. In this piece, we compare the range-topping variants of the both the e-scooters in terms of price, features, battery, range and charging time among many others.

Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST: Price & Variants

Ola S1 Pro+ with the Gen 3 platform was launched with two battery pack options namely 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh at price points of Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh, respectively. On the other hand, the TVS iQube ST is also offered with a choice of two battery packs in the form of 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh at Rs 1.39 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh, respectively.

Model Price (in Rs) Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh 1.55 Lakh Ola S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh 1.70 Lakh TVS iQube ST 3.4 kWh 1.39 Lakh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh 1.85 Lakh

All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. As we can clearly notice, while the top-end variant of the iQube ST is nearly Rs 15,000 more expensive than the S1 Pro+, the lower variant with 3.4 kWh battery is cheaper by Rs 15,000 as it benefits from the state subsidiaries.

Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST: Features

The advanced Gen 3 platform of the Ola S1 Pro+ ensures several first-in-segment features such as dual ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), brake-by-wire technology and dual disc brakes. It also gets four riding modes namely Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco. Other notable features on-board are dual-tone seat, Aluminium grab handle, Body-coloured mirrors, SOS alerts, Road trip, Bharat mood and Multi-mode traction control.

Talking about the iQube ST, it is also packed with some of the most exciting features in the form of 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument console, Call alerts, Music play/pause function, 118+ connected features, Voice assist, Alexa skill set, Turn-by-turn navigation, Distance to empty, Remote charge status, OTA updates, 32L under-seat storage area, All-LED lighting, TPMS and USB charging port.

Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST: Colours

The buyers can avail the iQube ST in three colour schemes namely Copper Bronze Matte, Titanium Grey Matte and Starlight Blue Glossy. The S1 Pro+ gets more paint shades than the TVS e-scooter as it is available in Jet Black, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Passion Red (exclusive), Stellar Blue and Midnight Blue.

Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST: Battery & Range

Ola S1 Pro+ delivers a range of 320 km and 242 km with 5.3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, respectively. As for the iQube ST, it returns a range of 100 km and 150 km with 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery packs, respectively. Since the Ola e-scooter is equipped with a bigger battery, it has a higher range. In fact, the 320 km range is the highest for any electric scooter in the Indian market.

Model Range (in Km) Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh 242 Ola S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh 320 TVS iQube ST 3.4 kWh 100 TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh 150

Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST: Power & Top Speed

The electric motor of the S1 Pro+ churns out top power of 17.4 bhp which is way more powerful than any ICE scooter, leave alone EVs. On the other hand, the TVS electric scooter with its electric motor has a maximum power output of 5.9 bhp. There is a massive gap between the e-scooters in terms of power output.

Model Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh Ola S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh TVS iQube ST 3.4 kWh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Power 17.4 bhp 17.4 bhp 5.9 bhp 5.9 bhp 0-40 kmph 2.3 secs 2.1 secs 4.2 secs 4.5 secs Top Speed 128 kmph 141 kmph 78 kmph 82 kmph

The 0-40 kmph sprint time taken by the S1 Pro+ is just 2.3 and 2.1 seconds for 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh variants, respectively, while the iQube takes almost double time for the same. The 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants touch the 40 kmph mark from standstill in 4.2 and 4.5 seconds, respectively. Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh scooters have a top speed of 128 kmph and 141 kmph – which is again highest in the segment. TVS iQube 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh come with a top speed of 78 kmph and 82 kmph.

Ola S1 Pro+ vs TVS iQube ST: Charging Time

Model Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh Ola S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh TVS iQube ST 3.4 kWh TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh 0-80% Charging 4 hours and 50 mins 7 hours 3 hours 4 hours and 18 mins

The S1 Pro+ with 5.3 kWh battery takes around 7 hours for a 0-80 percent charge. The variant with the smaller 4 kWh battery can be charged upto 80 percent from scratch in 4 hours and 50 mins. The iQube is relatively quicker as 0-80 percent charge can be achieved in 4 hours and 18 mins for the 5.1 kWh variant while the 3.4 kWh variant takes just 3 hours for the same.