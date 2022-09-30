Ola S1 Pro Price Reduced By Rs 10,000 In India – All Details

Ola is offering a cash discount worth Rs 10,000 on the S1 Pro in addition to other promotional offers including lower interest rates for the buyers

The Ola S1 Pro is currently one of the very few electric scooters that not only boast a practical and feature-rich package for the buyers but also pack impressive performance in the domestic market.

The scooter faces stiff competition from the rivals like the new Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Simple One, and the new TVS i-Qube. To take on the rising competition, Ola recently announced a major price cut worth Rs 10,00 on the new Ola S1 Pro for Indian buyers.

After this major price cut, the Ola S1 Pro price in India now starts from Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is however worth noting the fact that these discounts will only be offered till 5th October 2022. Moreover, the buyers will also get a Rs 1500 discount on the S1 Pro’s five-year extended warranty package.

The brand is also offering a zero loan processing fee and a low-interest rate of only 8.99 per cent. For those wondering, the Ola S1 Pro earlier was offered with an interest rate of around 11.25 per cent by the brand.

Ola is also marketing the scooters aggressively in the country to further spice up the competition in the segment. The brand will also be opening over 200 experience centres across the country by March 2023. It will also focus on improving the sales network for the buyers and will initially work on a digital-only mode. Ola also plans to launch its electric portfolio in Nepal by the end of 2022.

From what we know so far, Ola will soon be rolling out a new software update via OTA for the S1 range soon. As part of the updates, the scooter will be offered with a new and updated MOVE OS 3 that will offer better features and connectivity capabilities. These updates will be rolled out by Diwali this year. The price of the Ola S1 electric scooter remains unchanged.