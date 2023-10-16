Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Deliveries Commence Across 100 Cities In India

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is available with a larger electric motor amongst a host of other updates

Ola Electric has started the customer deliveries of the second generation S1 Pro in the domestic market. The range-topping electric scooter comes with improved practicality and longer riding range compared to the old model alongside a host of other updates. Besides its debut, the Bengaluru-based brand expanded the S1 range with the new S1X models.

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 comes with styling and mechanical updates too. It gets a flat floorboard that helps improve the utility factory of the e-scooter as the space can now be used effectively to carry everyday items. In addition, a sturdier single-piece tubular grab rail has been introduced along with minor cosmetic revisions.

The chassis has also been improved and the dual telescopic front forks have replaced the single-tube unit. The swingarm is also brand new. The new-gen Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is available with a larger electric motor compared to the previous model. The 8.5 kW motor has been replaced by an 11 kW peak power producing motor.

A 4 kWh battery pack is part of the package and the claimed riding range stands at 180 km on a single charge (real world) and the electric scooter has a maximum speed of 120 kmph. The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is claimed to accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. The battery takes six and a half hours to replenish from zero to 100 per cent according to the brand.

It is retailed in five colour schemes namely Matt White, Stellar, Midnight Blue, Jet Black and Amethyst. The customer deliveries of Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 have started in more than 100 cities with more places waiting to be added to the list. It can be booked through the authorised Ola Experience Centres across the country or online.

It boasts a bootspace capacity of 34 litres and is lighter by 6 kg due to the changes made to its overall structure. Ola is currently developing a number of electric motorcycles for India and some of them are expected to launch next year.