Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Detailed Spec Comparison

The recently launched Ola S1 Air is the most affordable Ola electric scooter in India and offers a VFM package for buyers

Ola Electric scooters are currently one of the most popular offerings in the segment and offer a powerful as well as VFM package for the buyers. To further spice up the competition in the market, the brand is aggressively updating its portfolio and recently launched the new Ola S1 Air in India at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Check out our detailed Ola S1 Air Vs S1 Vs S1 Pro spec comparison if you are also planning to buy a new Ola Electric scooter soon.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Performance

The new Ola S1 Air gets a 4.5kW electric motor that offers a top speed of 85 kmph. The scooter also gets three riding modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports. The S1 and the S1 Pro on the other hand get an 8.5kW motor.

Specification S1 Air S1 S1 Pro Electric motor 4.5 kW 8.5 kW 8.5 kW Peak Power 6 bhp 11.3 bhp 11.3 bhp Top speed 85 kmph 95 kmph 116 kmph Riding modes Eco, Normal, Sports Eco, Normal, Sports Eco, Normal, Sports, Hyper

The claimed top speed of the two scooters however is different and it is the S1 Pro that is faster with a claimed top speed of 116 kmph. Likewise, while the S1 only gets three riding modes, the S1 Pro on the other hand gets four modes – Eco, Normal, Sports, and Hyper.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Battery And Charging

The Ola S1 Air is the cheapest Ola electric scooter in India and is offered with a 2.5 kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 101 km on a single charge. The S1 on the other hand gets a 3kWh battery pack while the claimed range on a single charge stands at 141 km.

Specification S1 Air S1 S1 Pro Battery pack 2.5 kWh 3 kWh 4 kWh Range (claimed) 101 km 141 km 181 km Charging Time 4.5 hours 5 hours 6.5 hours

The S1 Pro is equipped with a 4kWh battery pack and takes 6.5 hours to fully charge using the standard AC home charger. The S1 Pro boasts a maximum range of 181 km on a single charge.

Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Price

Model Price (ex-showroom) Ola S1 Air Rs 79,999 (Introductory) Ola S1 Rs 99,999 Ola S1 Pro Rs 1.40 lakh

The Ola S1 Air is priced from Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as a part of the introductory offer. The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh respectively.