Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Detailed Spec Comparison

The recently launched Ola S1 Air is the most affordable Ola electric scooter in India and offers a VFM package for buyers
Ola Electric scooters are currently one of the most popular offerings in the segment and offer a powerful as well as VFM package for the buyers. To further spice up the competition in the market, the brand is aggressively updating its portfolio and recently launched the new Ola S1 Air in India at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Check out our detailed Ola S1 Air Vs S1 Vs S1 Pro spec comparison if you are also planning to buy a new Ola Electric scooter soon.
Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Performance
The new Ola S1 Air gets a 4.5kW electric motor that offers a top speed of 85 kmph. The scooter also gets three riding modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports. The S1 and the S1 Pro on the other hand get an 8.5kW motor.
|Specification
|S1 Air
|S1
|S1 Pro
|Electric motor
|4.5 kW
|8.5 kW
|8.5 kW
|Peak Power
|6 bhp
|11.3 bhp
|11.3 bhp
|Top speed
|85 kmph
|95 kmph
|116 kmph
|Riding modes
|Eco, Normal, Sports
|Eco, Normal, Sports
|Eco, Normal, Sports, Hyper
The claimed top speed of the two scooters however is different and it is the S1 Pro that is faster with a claimed top speed of 116 kmph. Likewise, while the S1 only gets three riding modes, the S1 Pro on the other hand gets four modes – Eco, Normal, Sports, and Hyper.
Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Battery And Charging
The Ola S1 Air is the cheapest Ola electric scooter in India and is offered with a 2.5 kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 101 km on a single charge. The S1 on the other hand gets a 3kWh battery pack while the claimed range on a single charge stands at 141 km.
|Specification
|S1 Air
|S1
|S1 Pro
|Battery pack
|2.5 kWh
|3 kWh
|4 kWh
|Range (claimed)
|101 km
|141 km
|181 km
|Charging Time
|4.5 hours
|5 hours
|6.5 hours
The S1 Pro is equipped with a 4kWh battery pack and takes 6.5 hours to fully charge using the standard AC home charger. The S1 Pro boasts a maximum range of 181 km on a single charge.
Ola S1 Air vs S1 Vs S1 Pro – Price
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Ola S1 Air
|Rs 79,999 (Introductory)
|Ola S1
|Rs 99,999
|Ola S1 Pro
|Rs 1.40 lakh
The Ola S1 Air is priced from Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as a part of the introductory offer. The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh respectively.