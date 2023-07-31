Ola S1 Air Amasses 50,000 Bookings, Introductory Price Extended

The Ola S1 Air has an introductory price of Rs. 1,09,999 extended till August 15; 50,000 bookings have been garnered so far

Ola Electric continues to lead the way in the electric two-wheeler market as it recorded close to 19,000 units in the month of July 2023. The Bengaluru-based startup has registered a massive YoY sales increase of 375 per cent as compared to the same period in 2022. Ola sits at the top of the zero-emission two-wheeler space with a total market share of 40 per cent.

The Ola S1 Air has an introductory price of Rs. 1,09,999 till August 15 and it has received over 50,000 reservations so far. The extension of the introductory price comes following the high demand and numerous requests to extend the availability of the scooter at this price point according to the brand. Speaking of its success, Ankush Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Ola, said,

“The highly versatile & accessible S1 Air is the perfect answer to ICE scooters, and with its unmatched TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), this will accelerate #EndICEAge much faster. As we enter August, we are excited about the deliveries of S1 Air and our much-awaited annual flagship event with many exciting announcements to come.”

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air opened on July 27 and the introductory price was initially advertised to be available only until July 30 before the price increase by Rs. 10,000 after the said date. In just a day, more than 3,000 units of the S1 Air were sold and it currently sits at the entry-level point of the brand’s lineup as the S1 was discontinued.

The S1 Air features a 3 kWh battery pack and it has a claimed riding range of 125 km in the Eco mode and 100 km in the Normal mode. It does not offer the Hyper mode seen in the range-topping S1 Pro. The 2.7 kW hub motor develops a maximum power output of 4.5 kW enabling a maximum speed of 90 kmph.

It is sold in six colours namely Neon (new), Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, Stellar Blue, Porcelain White and Midnight Blue. The 0 to 40 kmph is claimed to be achieved in just 3.3 seconds. The deliveries of the zero-emission scooter will commence next month in India.