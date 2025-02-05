Ola Roadster X Launched At Rs. 74,999 With 252 Km Range

Ola Roadster X is available in three variants with prices ranging between Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 95,999 (ex-showroom, introductory)

The regular Roadster X series has been introduced with three variants – Roadster X (2.5 kWh), Roadster X (3.5 kWh), and Roadster X (4.5 kWh). The different variants cater to varying riding needs, offering three battery capacities, performance levels and charging times. The introductory prices for the Roadster X range start at Rs. 74,999 for the base model and go up to Rs. 95,999 for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom).

All three models are powered by an in-house mid-mounted motor with an integrated MCU (iMCU), delivering a peak power output of 7 kW. The base model has a top speed of 105 km/h, while the 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh versions can reach 118 kmph. Acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph is recorded at 3.4 seconds for the 2.5 kWh model and 3.1 seconds for the other two variants.

The riding range varies depending on the battery size. The 2.5 kWh variant has a range of 140 km while the 3.5 kWh model extends it to 196 km. The top-end model in the range, the 4.5 kWh version, offers a range of 252 km on a single charge. Charging times for an 80 per cent charge are 6.2 hours for the smallest battery, 4.6 hours for the 3.5 kWh model and 5.9 hours for the 4.5 kWh variant.

The Roadster X series sits on on a double-cradle frame and features telescopic front forks with twin-shock rear suspension. Braking is handled by drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels across all three variants. The motorcycles ride on alloy wheels with front tires sized at 80/100-18 across all models. The base variant uses a 100/90-17 rear tyre while the higher two versions feature a 110/80-17 rear tyre.

A 4.3-inch colored LCD display provides information about speed, battery levels and other riding data. The motorcycles also come with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration. The lighting system includes a full LED headlamp with a position lamp. The models offer three riding modes – Sport, Normal, and Eco – allowing riders to adjust performance based on riding conditions.

The Roadster X series is available in five colour options: Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green and Ceramic White. Battery warranty stands at 3 years or 50,000 km as standard with an extended option of 8 years or 80,000 km. The introductory prices are valid for only 7 days and they will be increased by Rs. 15,000 for each trim following that. Deliveries will commence by mid March for Roadster X.