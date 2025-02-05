Ola Roadster X+ Launched At Rs. 1.05 Lakh With 501 Km Range

Ola Roadster X+ gets up to 501 km claimed riding range utilising a 9.1 kWh battery pack; 0 to 40 kmph in 2.7 seconds

The Roadster X+ series consists of two high-performance variants – Roadster X+ (4.5 kWh) and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh). They offer a combination of increased power output, extended riding range, and upgraded technologies compared to the regular Roadster X variant. The introductory prices for these models are Rs. 1,04,999 for the 4.5 kWh version and Rs. 1,54,999 for the 9.1 kWh variant (ex-showroom).

Both models use a modified in-house mid-mounted motor with an integrated MCU (iMCU), producing a peak power output of 11 kW. The motorcycles have a top speed of 125 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.7 seconds. Ola did not showcase the Roadster X+ prototype though as only the X variant was on display. The former gets minor cosmetic differences.

The Roadster X+ (4.5 kWh) has a riding range of 252 km while the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) offers a significantly extended range of 501 km on a single charge. The 4.5 kWh variant requires 5.9 hours for an 80 per cent charge whereas the larger 9.1 kWh model takes approximately 8 hours. The motorcycles come with portable chargers with the smaller battery variant using a 750W charger and the larger one featuring a 1000W charger.

The chassis and suspension setup includes a double-cradle frame, telescopic front forks, and twin-shock rear suspension. Unlike the standard Roadster X models, the Roadster X+ series is equipped with a front disc brake while the rear continues with a drum brake. Both models ride on alloy wheels, featuring a front tyre size of 80/100-18 and a rear tyre size of 110/80-17.

A 4.3-inch coloured LCD display provides real-time riding data and Bluetooth connectivity allows integration with smartphones. The headlamp is a full LED unit with a position lamp. The motorcycles offer three riding modes – Sport, Normal, and Eco – to suit different riding preferences as well.

The Roadster X+ series is available in five paint schemes: Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White. Battery warranty is set at 3 years or 50,000 km with an extended option of 8 years or 80,000 km. The introductory prices are only valid for 7 days and they will be increased by Rs. 15,000 for both trims after that. Deliveries will begin by next quarter for Roadster X+.