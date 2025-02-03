Ola Roadster X Launch On Feb 5 – 200 Km Range, 124 kmph Top Speed

Ola Roadster X has been confirmed to launch on February 5 and it will be sold in three variants with as many battery packs

Ola Electric debuted its first electric motorcycle last August in the domestic market, the Roadster, in three variants: regular, X, and Pro. The base model, Ola Roadster X, starts at Rs. 74,999 for the 2.5 kWh version, while the 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery options are priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru).

The brand has now confirmed that the Roadster X will go on sale on February 5 and the event will be live-streamed at the brand’s official website. The top-spec Roadster X offers a claimed riding range of 200 km on a single charge and can reach a top speed of 124 kmph. It is powered by an 11 kW electric motor while the standard Roadster is equipped with a 13 kW unit.

Both models come with telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The braking system includes a single disc at both the front and rear, assisted by an ABS system. Riding on alloy wheels, the zero-emission model also gains cruise control and turn-by-turn navigation system along with a 4.3-inch LCD display running MoveOS 5 and so on.

It also features LED lighting, regen braking, cruise control, reverse mode, tyre pressure monitoring system, geo and time fencing, etc. Ola previously said the customer deliveries for the Roadster X would commence on March 2025 and we expect the brand to stick by the same timeline and its bookings have been open since it was revealed.

All the variants come with a triplet of riding modes namely Eco, Normal, and Sport. According to the brand, the larger 4.5 kWh battery equipped variant can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. The 2.5 kWh unit boasts a range of 117 km while the mid-level 3.5 kWh version offers 159 km per charge.

The Roadster X is built on a double cradle frame. The non-touch digital LCD instrument console displays information such as the speedometer, ride modes, range, tacho and more. While the electric scooter segment has become popular in recent years, the same cannot be said for e-motorcycles and it will be interesting to see what Ola does to make an impact.