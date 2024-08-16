Ola Roadster Pro With 194 Kmph Top Speed – Top 5 Things To Know

Ola Roadster Pro is priced at Rs. 2 lakh for the 8 kWh and Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 16 kWh battery pack

On Independence Day, Ola Electric launched the Roadster line of electric motorcycles in India and amongst the three trims, the Roadster Pro has grabbed plenty of headlines for multiple reasons. Here we take a look at the five key things about the Ola Roadster Pro as it is all the more promising on paper. But will it live up to it? We can only find it out after riding it.

1. Design:

The Ola Roadster Pro derives plenty of inspiration from the Roadster concept showcased a year ago and it boasts a futuristic design language with minimalistic body panels having a razor-sharp look. The sleek headlamp cluster with a horizontal LED Daytime Running Light strip, extensions on the tank, split seats, alloy wheels and a compact rear end enable a striking stance.

2. Battery & Electric Motor:

The Hosur-based manufacturer has confirmed that the Roadster Pro will be available in 8 kWh and 16 kWh battery packs and a powerful 52 kW electric motor which will help the latter to achieve zero to 60 kmph in just 1.9 seconds. It is capable of 105 Nm.

3. Range & Top Speed:

Ola Roadster Pro comes with a claimed top speed of 194 kmph and is said to do 579 km on a single charge – making it the fastest electric motorcycle on the market alongside having the longest range. It does not have any direct rival in India considering the price point and the range capabilities but the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes close.

4. Features:

Just as you might expect on an Ola electric vehicle, the Roadster Pro is packed with features as it gets a new 10-inch touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, AI tech and turn-by-turn navigation. It runs on the latest MoveOS software and will accommodate assistive technologies such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), traction control, wheelie control, etc in the future. It also gets four ride modes namely Eco, Normal, Sport and Hyper with two custom modes.

5. Price & Availability:

Built on a steel frame, the Roadster Pro features upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension, with braking duties managed by front and rear disc brakes, supported by an ABS system. Reservations for the 8 kW variant of the Ola Roadster Pro are open with customer deliveries slated to begin in Q4 FY26. The Pro costs Rs. 2 lakh for the smaller 8 kWh battery pack and Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the larger unit.