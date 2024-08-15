Ola Roadster Launched From Rs. 74,999 – 194 Kmph Top Speed, 579 Km Range

Ola Roadster is available in Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro variants with the claimed ride range of up to 579 km & 194 kmph top speed

Ola Electric has today introduced its first electric motorcycle in the domestic market as the Roadster is available in regular, X and Pro trim levels. The entry-level Ola Roadster X is priced at Rs. 74,999 for the 2.5 kWh variant while the 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery options are priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru) respectively.

The regular Ola Roadster is sold in 3 kWh, 4.5 kWh. and 6 kWh battery packs, priced at Rs. 1,04,999, Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,39,999 respectively (ex-showroom). The range-topping Roadster X boasts a claimed riding range of 200 km on a single charge and it has a top speed of 124 kmph. The Roadster, on the other hand, is even better with a range of 248 km and 126 km maximum speed.

The Roadster X is equipped with a 11 kW e-motor while the regular Roadster uses a 13 kW unit. Both feature telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking hardware comprises a single disc at the front and rear, supported by ABS and the zero-emission motorcycles run on alloy wheels. Just as the Ola range of scooters, they are loaded with modern technologies and features.

The equipment list composes AI-powered tech, a 6.8-inch TFT instrument cluster with proximity unlock, cruise control, etc along with turn-by-turn navigation, three ride modes (Eco, Normal and Sports), party mode, a 4.3-inch LCD with MoveOS 5 in the X variant and so on. The Ola Roadster Pro can be bought with an 8 kWh or a 16 kWh battery pack.

The smaller battery pack equipped variant costs Rs. 2 lakh while the larger unit is priced at Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter can accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in just 1.9 seconds before topping out at a staggering 194 kmph and it gets a claimed range of 579 km on a full charge. The Roadster Pro comes with a 52 kW electric motor, capable of 105 Nm.

Constructed on a steel frame, the Roadster Pro uses upside down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension while braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes, supported by an ABS system. The equipment list gains a larger 10-inch TFT display, four ride modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Hyper) with two custom modes, etc. The bookings for the Ola Roadster Pro are open today for the 8 kW variant and the customer deliveries will begin in Q4 FY26.