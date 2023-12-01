Ola Records Highest Ever Registration Of 30,000 Units In Nov

Ola has clocked around 30,000 registrations (as per Vahan data) in November 2023 with an impressive MoM volume growth of around 30 per cent

Ola Electric has announced its sales data for the month of November 2023. The Bengaluru-based manufacturer has posted its highest-ever monthly tally coming on the back of the strong demand during the festive season. It has clocked around 30,000 registrations (as per Vahan data) during the month with an impressive MoM volume growth of around 30 per cent.

The YoY growth compared to the same period last year stood at 82 per cent as Ola dominated the electric scooter space with a market share of around 35 per cent in November in India. Speaking on the new milestone, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said:

“The strong sales performance is a testament to the trust customers have in our brand and our strong product lineup. We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest ever registrations, and we expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high. We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating India’s journey towards green mobility..”

Since the quarter starting in September 2022, Ola has maintained its lead at the top of the EV sales charts in the domestic market. Only a few months ago, the S1 series received an expansion as the more affordable S1X scooters were introduced while the second generation S1 Pro made its way to showrooms with a slew of updates.

The new Ola S1 range comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X models has been well received by customers and the brand did offer several discount schemes and benefits to lure them in during this year’s festive season. The latest S1 Pro costs Rs. 1,47,499 while the S1 Air is priced at Rs. 1,19,999. The S1X is retained in three variants: S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh).

The S1 X+ can now be bought for an introductory price of Rs. 1,09,999. The booking window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs. 999. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 89,999 respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).