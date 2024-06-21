Ola Offers Limited Period Benefits Of Up To Rs. 15,000

Ola S1 X+ can be bought with a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 while it also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000

Ola Electric is offering benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 for a limited period. Valid between June 20 and 26, the benefits are applicable throughout the S1 range of electric scooters. The Bengaluru-based manufacturer has endured unprecedented success in the electric two-wheeler space in recent times and it can partly be attributed to the long list of discounts.

As part of the latest Ola Electric Rush, the S1 X+ can be bought with a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 while it also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. The company is also providing additional financial benefits of up to Rs. 5,000 and free Ola Care+ worth Rs. 2,999 on the popular S1 Air and the flagship S1 Pro electric models.

Ola achieved a market share of 49 per cent market in the month of May 2024, cementing its position at the top of the electric two-wheeler sales charts. The brand recorded a domestic tally of 37,191 units, as per the government’s VAHAN Portal, during the month, driven by the success of its S1 scooter range.

The customer deliveries of the recently added Ola S1 X began last month. It is retailed in three battery options: 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh with its prices ranging from Rs. 74,999 for the 2 kWh variant and going up to Rs. 99,999 for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). In addition, the company revised the prices of the S1 Pro too.

The new-gen Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 while the S1 Air costs Rs. 1,04,999, and the S1 X+ at Rs. 89,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). Ola Electric offers an eight-year/80,000 km warranty on batteries across its entire product line at no extra cost. This initiative is designed to address a common concern about EV adoption by improving the longevity of its vehicles.

Customers of the Ola S1 range can opt to extend the warranty to one lakh km for Rs. 4,999, and up to 1.25 lakh km for Rs. 12,999. Furthermore, Ola Electric sells a 3KW fast charger as an accessory, which can be purchased for Rs. 29,999.