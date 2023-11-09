Ola Offers Big Discounts Worth Up To Rs. 26,500 This Diwali

Available for a limited period, Ola Electric is offering discounts and benefits worth up to Rs. 26,500 as part of the ongoing Bharat EV Fest this Diwali

Ola Electric has today announced a slew of new offers for Diwali as part of its ongoing Bharat EV Fest. Buyers can now get benefitted from offers worth up to Rs. 26,500, which include a free extended battery warranty program, exchange bonuses, huge discount deals on comprehensive warranty, and attractive financing schemes to name a few.

Only a few months ago, Ola introduced the second generation S1 series of electric scooters while expanding its range with the addition of new models. Customers can now avail free extended battery warranty for the range-topping second generation Ola S1 Pro worth Rs. 7,000 and 50 per cent off on battery and comprehensive extended warranty for the S1 Air and S1 X+ scooters.

Consumers going after the S1 Pro Gen-2 now have an option of upgrading to a comprehensive extended warranty worth Rs. 9,000 by paying just Rs 2,000 starting Nov 10. As part of the exchange for your old IC-engined two-wheeler, Ola is offering up to Rs. 10,000 bonus on the purchase of the new S1 Pro and up to Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of the S1 Air and S1 X+.

Buyers can avail of this offer from their nearest Ola Experience Center. They can also get discounts up to Rs. 7,500 on select credit card EMIs while the bouquet of finance offers include other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99 per cent.

Other highlights are customers can test ride an Ola scooter at any OEC and get a chance to win an S1 X+ every day, free merchandise worth Rs. 999 and prizes including discount coupons for Ola Care+ worth Rs. 1,000 and discount coupons on the S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,47,499 (ex-showroom) and its deliveries have commenced in over 100 cities.

The Ola S1 Air costs Rs. 1,19,999 while the new S1X range is sold in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh). The S1 X+ is available for purchase now at an introductory price of Rs. 1,09,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs. 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters carry an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 89,999 respectively.