Ola Gen 3 Scooters Launched – 320 Km Range, 141 Kmph Top Speed

The all-new Gen 3 Ola S1 Pro+ boasts an IDC range of 320 km on a single charge, 141 kmph top speed and does 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds

Ola claims 4 per cent higher energy efficiency and 5 times better reliability with the new mid-drive motor featuring an integrated MCU and the chain drive is said to have double the life while enabling 2 per cent more energy efficiency and 10 per cent improved acceleration. The brand has also introduced brake-by-wire technology and a single integrated board in Gen 3.

The overall design has been slightly updated along with new seats, enabling better ergonomics, and new body graphics. It has been made available in a total of five colour schemes. Compared to the first gen, the third generation sees a power increase of 53 per cent at 13 kW while the energy efficiency has also gone up by 10 per cent with a claimed 31 per cent cost reduction.

Move0S 5 also takes centre stage as well as a new segmented colour display in the S1X. The variant can be had with 2 kWh, 3 kWh or 4 kWh battery pack with a peak power output of 7 kW, top speed of 123 kmph and a claimed range of 242 km per charge. It can do 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds. The new S1X+, on the other hand, gains a front disc brake and all the aforementioned technologies.

Ola S1 Gen 3 Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. Ola S1X Rs. 79,999 – Rs. 99,999 2. Ola S1X+ Rs. 1,07,999 3. Ola S1 Pro Rs. 1,14,999 – Rs. 1,34,999 4. Ola S1 Pro+ Rs. 1,54,999 – Rs. 1,69,999

It produces a peak power of 11 kW and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds besides having a claimed top speed of 125 kmph and an IDC range of 242 km. The five paint schemes presented are white, red, black, silver and blue. Moving up the range, the S1 Pro gets more enhancements in the form of new rim decals, die-cast aluminium grab rail and body-coloured mirrors.

Similar to the S1X and S1X+, the more premium S1 Pro features a mid-drive motor, chain drive, enhanced seat and brake-by-wire tech. Available in 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs, it boasts identical specifications as the S1X+. The all-new S1 Pro+ is equipped with a dual-channel ABS system, rim decals, dual-tone seat, die-crab grab handle and brake by wire.

Its major highlight is undoubtedly the more powerful 13 kW e-motor and 5.3 kWh battery enabling an IDC range of 320 km on a single charge, 141 kmph top speed and 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. White, red, black, silver, dark blue and light blue colours are offered with the S1 Pro+ and it can also be bought with a 4 kWh battery pack.

Bookings for the Gen 3 S1 range are open today ahead of the deliveries by the middle of next month. The S1X is priced at Rs. 79,999, Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 99,999 for 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs respectively, the 4 kWh S1X+ costs Rs. 1,07,999, 3 kWh and 4 kWh S1 Pro priced at Rs. 1,14,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 while the S1 Pro+ is quoted with a price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for 4 kWh and 1,69,999 for 5.3 kWh variants (all prices, ex-showroom).