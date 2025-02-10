Ola Gen 3 Prices Up By Rs. 15,000 In Just A Week Since Launch

Ola Gen 3 S1 Pro has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 15,000 for the 3 kWh variant in just a week since its market debut

Reservations for the Gen 3 Ola S1 range officially commenced on January 31 and the deliveries set to begin by mid-next month. The S1X was introduced at Rs. 79,999, Rs. 89,999, and Rs. 99,999 for the 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options respectively. The S1X+ with a 4 kWh battery was priced at Rs. 1,07,999. Meanwhile, the S1 Pro variants came at Rs. 1,14,999 for the 3 kWh version and Rs. 1,34,999 for the 4 kWh option.

To lure in customers, Ola Electric noted at the launch that these introductory prices would be increased in just a week. Not all the prices went up though as the Ola S1 X Gen 3 2 kWh remains at Rs. 79,999 while the 3 kWh variant sees an increase of Rs. 4,000 and 4 kWh with a hike of Rs. 5,000. The S1 X+ 4 kWh version’s price is up by Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 1,11,999.

The top-end S1 Pro+ continues to carry a price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 4 kWh variant though while the 5.3 kWh version is listed at Rs. 1,69,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). The S1 Pro, on the other hand, witnesses the maximum hike as the 3 kWh variant’s price is up by Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 1,29,999 while the 4 kWh model now costs Rs. 1,44,999 with an increase of Rs. 10,000.

Like the S1X and S1X+, the Ola S1 Pro also incorporates a mid-drive motor, chain-driven system, upgraded seating and brake-by-wire technology. Offered in 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, it delivers performance figures matching those of the S1X+. The newly introduced S1 Pro+ stands out with a dual-channel ABS system, rim decals, a two-tone seat, a die-cast grab handle, etc.

The main feature of the Ola S1 Pro+ is its upgraded 13 kW electric motor, paired with a 5.3 kWh battery, delivering an IDC range of 320 km per charge. Capable of reaching a top speed of 141 kmph, it accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds. Buyers can choose from six colour options: white, red, black, silver, dark blue, and light blue.

The third-generation model boasts a 53 per cent power boost, reaching 13 kW, compared to its predecessor. Energy efficiency has improved by 10 per cent while production costs have reportedly been reduced by 31 per cent.