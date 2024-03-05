Ola Extends Discounts Of Up To Rs. 25,000 Until End Of March

The Ola S1 Pro, S1X+ and S1 Air are sold with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in March 2024 as well

Ola Electric has extended the availability of the attractive benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 for the range-topping S1 Pro, S1X+ and S1 Air till the end of this month. Taking the discounts into effect, the Bengaluru-based manufacturer sells the S1 Pro at Rs. 1,29,999, the S1 Air at Rs. 1,04,999 while the S1X+ is priced at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Only the Ola S1X+ is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 as the S1 Air and S1 Pro are retailed with a discount of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,500 respectively as before. The top-spec S1 Pro comes with a claimed riding range of 195 km on a single charge and it boasts a top speed of 120 kmph. It is equipped with a 4 kWh battery pack and gets four ride modes.

Some of the highlighting features are a large touchscreen, cruise control, navigation, over-the-air updates, hill hold assist, etc. Ola recorded 35,000 registrations in February 2024 and continued to sit at the top position in terms of electric two-wheeler sales in India with a market share of 42 per cent. It also clocked its highest-ever monthly registrations during that period.

Ola posted an impressive YoY growth of nearly 100 per cent compared to the same month in 2023. It has garnered nearly 100,000 registrations in the past three months, with over 30,000 units registered each month consistently from December to February. In December, the company achieved the milestone of becoming the first EV 2W manufacturer to record 30,000 registrations in a single month.

With the introduction of the S1X (4kWh), Ola Electric has expanded its portfolio to include six products. These include the S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1X+, and S1X with variants offering battery capacities of 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh. The models offer an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost.

In addition, the company has announced plans to expand its service network by 50 per cent, increasing from the current 414 service centres to 600 centres nationwide by April 2024. Customers now have the option to choose add-on warranty packages, allowing them to extend the upper limit of km travelled up to 125,000 km. These packages start at Rs. 4,999.