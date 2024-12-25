Ola Expands To 4,000 Outlets Across India, Rs. 25,000 Worth Offers On S1

Ola has rolled out exclusive benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 on its S1 portfolio as well but it is available only today

Ola Electric has announced a major expansion of its retail network, opening over 3,200 new outlets and taking the total to 4,000 stores nationwide. This step, the largest EV retail expansion in India, enables greater access to electric vehicles across metro areas, tier-1 and tier-2 cities and smaller towns and regions.

To commemorate this milestone, Ola has rolled out exclusive benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 on its S1 portfolio, available only on December 25, 2024. Customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 7,000 on the S1 X series and additional perks such as Rs. 5,000 on select credit card EMIs and MoveOS rewards worth Rs. 6,000.

Ola is also enhancing its software ecosystem with the introduction of MoveOS 5. Priority registrations are now open for its beta version, featuring innovations like Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing, Road Trip Mode, Smart Charging and TPMS alerts. The company has also introduced the limited-edition S1 Pro Sona, which features 24-karat gold-plated elements.

Also Read: Gold Adorned Ola S1 Pro Sona Special Edition Revealed, You Can Get It For FREE!

The special edition scooter features a “Sona Mood” interface and a customisable MoveOS dashboard for personalised ride settings. In addition to these developments, Ola recently launched the Gig and S1 Z series of scooters, with prices starting as low as Rs. 39,999. The brand says these scooters are designed for diverse use cases, from urban to rural, with features like removable batteries for added flexibility.

Reservations start at just Rs. 499 with deliveries scheduled for April and May 2025. During its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, Ola unveiled its Roadster motorcycle series. The lineup includes the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. Ola also offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across different price points.

Also Read: Ola Launches New Gig Scooter At Just Rs. 39,999 – Activa EV Effect?

While the top-spec S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs. 1,34,999 and Rs. 1,07,499, respectively, the S1 X portfolio, available in 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh battery packs, are priced at Rs. 74,999, Rs. 87,999, and Rs. 1,01,999.