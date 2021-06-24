Ola Electric To Likely Launch First Scooter In India In The Coming Weeks

Ola Electric’s first e-scooter is expected to hit the Indian market soon, and the manufacturer is also planning to bag orders for it from CESL

Ola Electric is interested in supplying its upcoming electric scooters to Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL). However, it is not the only one in line, as other manufacturers are also in talks with the government entity to secure orders for electric two- and three-wheelers, including Hero Electric, Kinetic Green Energy, Mahindra Electric Mobility, and Power Solutions.

Ola Electric’s plan to bag government orders makes us believe that its first electric scooter is likely to launch very soon. Perhaps we might see the e-scooter on sale in the coming weeks! The manufacturer hasn’t provided any details or technical specifications yet, but according to speculations, the e-scooter will offer a range of up to 100 km on a single charge.

Work on Ola’s mega factory in Tamil Nadu is continuing in full swing. The company claims that this will be the largest two-wheeler production facility in the world, with a manufacturing capacity of 10 million electric scooters per annum. The manufacturing plant is being built on 500 acres of land, with a total investment of around Rs. 2,400 crore, and it will be fully completed sometime around mid-2022.

Ola Electric will also build an EV charging network, consisting of 1 lakh charging points in 400 cities across India. During this fiscal year, the company plans to install around 5,000 charging points in 100 cities, and then expand further. Earlier this year, Ola had announced that it will commence production in June-July.

Also, the government of India recently updated the FAME II scheme, increasing the subsidy available on applicable electric two-wheelers to Rs. 15,000 per kWh battery capacity, up from Rs. 10,000 per kWh previously, which should help Ola’s upcoming e-scooters as well. The updated policy also includes demand aggregation of three-wheeled EVs and electric buses.

CESL is pushing aggressively for green mobility in India, and it is planning to supply 2 lakh electric two-wheelers and 3 lakh electric three-wheelers across the country. It has also signed an agreement with the governments of Goa and Kerala to supply 30,000 EVs, including both two- and three-wheelers.