Ola Electric to Launch Its First Motorcycle In 2026

The upcoming Ola electric motorcycle will be launched in FY2026 in India. It can be pre-booked at the company’s website

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer Ola Electric is gearing up to introduce its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market in the first half of 2026. The company earlier showcased its upcoming four electric bikes in concept form last year. Customers can pre-book the Ola Electric motorcycles at the company’s official website.

In the draft papers submitted for its IPO, the company said, “We expect to begin delivery of the motorcycles in the first half of fiscal 2026.” Furthermore, it added, “We plan to further expand our product portfolio to also cover mass-market motorcycles, targeting a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points in the long term.” In 2023, Ola Electric showcased the Roadster, Diamondhead, Cruiser and Adventure concepts at various events. We expect that the brand will reveal the exact launch dates by August 2024.

Having said that, the company is yet to reveal the mechanical details and feature list. However, the production models are likely to be similar to the concept electric motorcycles and will provide tough competition to the futuristic motorcycles available in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the EV manufacturer also patented its removable/swappable electric battery and designs of the three upcoming electric motorcycles. When launched, Ola’s first electric motorcycle will rival the likes of the Ultraviolette F77 and Revolt RV400 in the Indian market.

The company also said, “Limited options have restricted EV penetration in the motorcycle segment to less than 1 per cent, with a significant presence of EVs in over Rs 1 lakh price segment.” It further added, “With the strengthening of supply in popular price segments through R&D and technological advancements, penetration in the electric motorcycle segment is also expected to see an uptick.”

The current product portfolio of Ola Electric includes the S1 X, S1 Air and S1 Pro e-scooters. Available in three variants, the Ola S1 X electric scooter battery capacity ranges from 2 kWh – 4 kWh. It is priced from Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom) in India. With around 50 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler space, the brand is working to expand its portfolio and enter into the mass-market motorcycle segment.