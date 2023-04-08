Ola Electric Teases Concert Mode For S1 Range, Launch Soon

A new concert mode has been teased by Ola Electric. This new mode is anticipated to be included in their most recent software release, MoveOS 4. Likely to be launched soon

Nearly every week, Ola Electric likes to make the headlines, and this week was no exception. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, posted a video of several Ola S1s with their lights synced to music. This video was posted on his official Twitter account. However, this is not the “Party Mode” that was included with the MoveOS 3 update, but rather a new “Concert Mode” that will be unveiled with the release of the MoveOS 4 software update.

As mentioned in the video, this new mode is expected to be included in their most recent software release, MoveOS 4. It is evident from the teaser video that the concert mode enables many S1 Pro scooters to be linked together and have their lights synced. Depending on the music being played, the lights of every connected e-scooter can switch on and off at the same time.

As part of MoveOS 4, the software upgrade is expected to give Ola electric scooters a slew of other new functions. One of these might be the navigation system using Ola’s in-house maps which was recently seen testing in recent times. Additionally, similar to MoveOS 3, the future version is anticipated to provide performance improvements and bug fixes.

Do you all want this feature in MoveOS 4?? 😀😉😎 After party mode, now Concert mode!! Coming soon. P.S: This video is shot at the FutureFactory! pic.twitter.com/e2d1ntcxmP — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 4, 2023

The MoveOS 4 update will be the fourth such update from Ola Electric. Moreover, the company delivered on all of its promises when the first electric scooter was introduced back in August 2021 by including all of the missing features in the MoveOS 3 software upgrade.

A few Tesla models also have this concert mode, and videos of it have gone viral where Tesla cars were doing a light show to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. The concert mode is a feature that gives customers a positive feeling, but for Ola Electric, it might be a great way to promote its brand and increase sales in the future. Moreover, the company has been testing the Active Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) feature which will definitely have the potential to be a game changer.

In India, the OLA S1 electric scooter has a starting price of Rs. 99,798. There are 2 variants and 11 colours available, with the top variant starting at Rs. 1,14,788. The motor in the OLA S1 produces 5500 W of power. The OLA S1 has a dual-wheel braking system with both front and rear disc brakes. The S1 Air and S1 Pro are also on sale.