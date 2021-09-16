Ola Electric Sells Scooters Worth Over Rs. 600 Crore In A Single Day

Ola Electric has revealed that it managed to sell scooters worth over 600 crore in a single day, with 4 scooters sold every second at peak

Last month, Ola Electric launched its maiden offerings for the Indian market – S1 and S1 Pro. The electric scooters went on sale just last week, and sales figures have already hit the stratosphere! Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce that the company sold around 4 scooters every second at peak!

He also revealed that the manufacturer sold scooters worth over Rs. 600 crore in a single day! Ola’s e-scooters are only available for purchase online via the company’s app, for a booking amount of just Rs. 499. However, due to the overwhelming response, the manufacturer will halt sales on midnight of September 16.

Bookings for the scooters will remain open though, but new customers will only be added to the queue until sales resume. Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively. These prices do not include state government subsidies, thanks to which the e-scooters are more affordable in select states.

India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out! https://t.co/TeNiMPEeWX pic.twitter.com/qZtIWgSvaN — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 16, 2021

Ola S1 comes loaded with a lot of impressive features, like a 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument console (with 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity), connected tech, navigation, smart keyless access, remote boot lock, call/text alerts, contact info access, etc. The S1 Pro gets a few additional features, like hill-hold assist, cruise control, and voice commands.

Connected features include geofencing, anti-theft alert, side-stand alert, manual SOS activation, live location, find-my-scooter lights, etc., with the S1 Pro offering range and performance reports as well. OTA updates will be a part of the package, to ensure that the scooters remain up to date. The S1 gets two riding modes – Normal and Sports – while the S1 Pro get three – Normal, Sports, and Hyper.

Both scooters are powered by a single electric motor, rated at a peak power of 8.5 kW (5.5 kW continuous). The S1 has a 2.98 kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro gets a larger 3.97 kWh battery pack. The claimed range is rated at 181 km for the S1 Pro and 121 km for the S1. For added convenience, a reverse driving mode is available as standard.