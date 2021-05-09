Ola Electric Scooters To Go On Sale Internationally This Fiscal Year

Ola is slated to enter the electric scooter space in the Indian market this year, and it’s planning to set up shop in key European markets as well

Ola is planning to go global with its upcoming electric scooters, as per a recent PTI report. It has eyes on a few European countries, including France, Italy, UK, Spain, and even Germany. The company is planning to start retail in international markets before the end of this fiscal year (FY2021-22).

The company has stated that the first priority will be given to India, but its focus will also be on exports and operations in international markets. Ola is set to enter the Indian market with its first electric scooter in July this year, and its entry in European markets is expected to happen either in late-2021 or early-2022.

Details about Ola’s electric scooters, including technical specification and prices, still remain under wraps. The company is also working on building a ‘Hypercharger Network’ for its EVs, which it claims will be the largest charging network in India. In the first year, Ola is planning to set up 5,000 charging points in 100 cities across India, which would increase to 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities in the future.

Ola had announced last year that it would invest around Rs. 2,400 crore to set up an electric scooter manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The construction of the factory is currently in full swing, and operations are scheduled to begin in the coming months. It will be the second-largest scooter manufacturing facility in the world, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 2 million units, and will generate employment for around 10,000 people when fully operational.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola, said: “We are going to be launching internationally…this financial year itself, we will be selling internationally also. We start with India first but soon, we move into international markets with a focus on Europe.”

Ola is also planning to enter the electric four-wheeler space, likely in the next few years, as hinted by Bhavish Aggarwal. The first of these EVs will likely be a compact electric car, which will offer a decent city driving range at an affordable price point.